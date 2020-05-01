Manufacturing falls sharply in April, but not by as much as expected

A worker wearing a protective mask and gloves assembles face shields at the Cartamundi-owned Hasbro manufacturing facility in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, U.S., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The factory is making 50,000 face shields per week for hospitals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Governor Charlie Baker said.

The U.S. manufacturing slump intensified in April to its worst level in 11 years, though the fall was not as much as economists had feared.

The ISM Manufacturing Index fell to 41.5, better than Wall Street estimates of 35 but down sharply from March's 49.1. The measure is a diffusion gauge, measuring the percentage of firms seeing expansion, so a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

While virtually every categroy showed sharp declines, the overall index was held higher by inventories, which showed a reading of 49.7, which actually was up 2.8 percentage points from the March reading.

New orders were at 27.1, down 15.1 points, while production fell to 27.5, off 20.2 points from a month ago. The employment index slid to 27.5, a decline of 16.3 percentage points and reflective of more than 30 million claims for unemployment benefits over the past six weeks.

The prices index also fell, dropping dropping 2 points to 35.3.

There also was a separate piece of news that was better than expectations: Construction spending rose 0.9% in March against estimates for a 3.2% decline.

On the manufacturing side, though, the mood was generally downbeat. Comments from respondents to the ISM survey indicated strongly negative sentiment about their prospects as the U.S. continues to endure the government-enforced lockdown efforts associated with containing the coronavirus spread.

"COVID-19 has destroyed our market and our company. Without a full recovery very soon, and some assistance, I fear for our ability to continue operations," said a respondent in the nonmetallic mineral products industry.