Joe Biden denies Tara Reade sexual assault allegations: 'They aren't true. This never happened'

Joe Biden on Friday categorically denied the sexual assault allegation threatening to disrupt his presidential campaign, breaking weeks of silence on the issue.

"I'm saying unequivocally that it never, never happened," Biden said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Tara Reade, a former Senate aide, claims that Biden assaulted her in 1993 when she worked in his office.

Biden's campaign had previously denied the allegation, but pressure had been mounting for the candidate to address the claim himself. In a statement released just before the interview, Biden cited "the full and growing record of inconsistencies" in the accusations and said: "They aren't true. This never happened."

Reade shook up Biden's presidential campaign in March when she claimed on a podcast that Biden pinned her to a wall and used his fingers to penetrate her in an office building on Capitol Hill when he was a senator from Delaware.

Reade's brother and a former neighbor have said that Reade discussed details of the alleged assault with them in the 1990s. Several individuals who worked in the Senate office at the time have said that Reade's allegations do not square with their experience working for Biden.

Reade, who did not respond to requests for comment Friday, has said she filed a written complaint at the time, though it has not been located. Many of the records from Biden's senate office remain under seal at the University of Delaware until Biden retires from public life. In his Friday statement, Biden said the archive does not contain personnel files.

"There is only one place a complaint of this kind could be — the National Archives. The National Archives is where the records are kept at what was then called the Office of Fair Employment Practices," the statement said.

Biden said he had requested that the "Secretary of the Senate ask the Archives to identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document. If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there."

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski pressed Biden on whether he would approve a search for Reade's name in the University of Delaware records. Biden did not agree to do so.

"There is nothing. They wouldn't — they're not there. I don't understand the point that you're trying to make," Biden said, growing exasperated. "Look, who does that search?" he added.

The allegation has roiled Biden's campaign even as it struggles to connect with voters while Biden is stuck at home as a health precaution in the face of the spreading coronavirus.

Biden addressed Covid-19 in the MSNBC interview, calling on Trump to name a "supply officer" to oversee materials like personal protective equipment and criticizing his handling of the crisis as too slow.

Amid Biden's silence on the sexual assault allegation, a number of his potential running mates, including Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar, as well as Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor of Georgia, have expressed support for him.

Conservatives have accused Democrats of a double standard when it comes to assault allegations, pointing to the different reaction allegations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh received when the Trump appointee was accused of sexual assault during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 2018. Kavanaugh denied those allegations.

At the time, Biden said that women's allegations should be presumed to be essentially true. He said, "for a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you've got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she's talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it's been made worse or better over time."

Asked about those comments on Friday, Biden said that "from the very beginning I've said that believing women means taking the woman's claims seriously when she steps forward, then vet it, look into it."

"In this case, the truth is, the claims are false," he said.

President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by a number of women, told reporters on Thursday that Biden should address Reade's claim, but noted that "it could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations."

Trump has been caught on tape bragging about grabbing women between their legs.

Biden has faced scrutiny over his interactions with women throughout his campaign.

In April 2019, just before he officially launched his bid, Biden released a two-minute video pledging to be "more mindful and respectful of people's personal space" after several women said he touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable.

Reade was among those women — her first accusation against Biden, of harassment, was published by a California newspaper that month. Her assault allegations, however, were not made public until March. Reade has said she felt discouraged from discussing the assault in the initial interview.

The full statement from Biden is below.