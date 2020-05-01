New White House press secretary breaks with Trump tradition by holding a traditional briefing

WASHINGTON – Newly minted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave the first formal daily press briefing in more than a year on Friday, fielding questions on a range of subjects from China to vaccines for coronavirus.

McEnany, a 32-year-old Harvard Law School graduate and former Trump campaign spokeswoman, then shifted promptly into taking a wide range of questions from the press. This was also a nod to pre-Trump era traditional White House briefings, when reporters were welcome to ask about any topic in the news.

McEnany declined to answer a question about Trump's campaign travel plans. White House officials are prohibited by law from using their official platform to engage in political campaigning. Yet there were definite moments when her most recent position, as a Trump campaign spokeswoman, shone through.

"I'll never lie to you," said McEnany, whose first day on the job was April 7. "You have my word on that."

The last time a Trump press secretary answered reporters questions live on camera was on March 11, 2019, while Sarah Huckabee Sanders was still in the job. Sanders' successor, Stephanie Grisham did not hold a single on-camera briefing in her nine months as press secretary.

On Friday, McEnany said the administration planned to do more daily briefings. "I will announce timing of that forthcoming," she said, "but we do plan to continue these."

The briefing marked the end of more than a year during which Trump has served as the only de facto spokesperson for his entire administration.

The coronavirus pandemic has only served to highlight the president's role as the chief communicator for the White House. Since mid-March, Trump has held near daily live, on-camera briefings about the pandemic, often using the time to spar with reporters and defend his administration against perceived criticism.

By contrast, Friday's briefing with McEnany felt more like a press briefing from the pre-Trump era, before the president of the United States had ever labeled the press the "enemy of the people."

The half hour Q&A contained none of the bitterness that had come to characterize White House briefings towards the end of both Sanders tenure and that of her predecessor, Sean Spicer, Trump's first press secretary.

McEnany began Friday's briefing with the sort of announcement that traditionally starts off daily briefings – important enough to sound newsy, but not so newsworthy that the president himself should be the one announcing it. In this case, the announcement was about hospital funding related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about the victorious tone adopted by some administration officials this week regarding the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to kill more than 1,000 Americans every day, McEnany said the tone was entirely appropriate.

"We're going to give confidence to the American people that you have a federal government under President Donald Trump that's going to step up and give the greatest mobilization of the private sector since World War II," she said. McEnany also played video footage from a White House event earlier in the week, showing an employee from a company that received congressional funding profusely thanking Trump for the help.

Yet even as McEnany pledged not to lie, moments later she gave a misleading assessment of new developments in the federal case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn was fired in early 2017 after lying to the vice president and the FBI about his contacts with foreign ambassadors. He later pleaded to guilty to lying to the FBI. Newly released FBI documents reveal an internal discussion in early 2017 about how to interview Flynn.

McEnany on Friday said the documents contained, "a handwritten FBI note that says 'We need to get Flynn to lie,' and get him fired."

But that's not what the note said. The note was part of a series of questions about what the aim of an FBI interview of Flynn should be.

McEnany said Flynn's prosecution was "a case of injustice," but she dodged follow-up questions about why the president fired Flynn, and why Flynn pleaded guilty.