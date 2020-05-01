Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 118,652 people in the state, according to data compiled by the New Jersey Department of Health.

On Thursday, Murphy visited the White House to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Covid-19 testing and financial assistance for states.

During their meeting, Trump said he is "working very hard with New Jersey." In response, Murphy thanked the president and his administration for sending ventilators, saying his state was the "number-one" recipient. "I thank you for the enormous help in our darkest hour of need," he added.

New Jersey has been the second hardest-hit state in the U.S., following New York. While the state continues to have the second highest number of positive cases of Covid-19, the rate of new cases and hospitalizations have plateaued over the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, Murphy signed an executive order to reopen the state's parks, golf courses and county parks. The order will take effect on Saturday, but visitors still need to follow social distancing rules along with several health measures.

All parks — state, county or municipal — will have parking capped at 50% of capacity, and public spaces such as playgrounds, pavilions, visitor centers and restrooms will remain closed, he said. Picnics, organized activities and team sports will continue to be prohibited.

Murphy also strongly recommended the use of face coverings.

After declaring a statewide stay-at-home order on March 21, the governor shut down all state and county parks April 7 to help contain the coronavirus outbreak across the state.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 63,019 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.2 million people and has killed at least 233,704.

