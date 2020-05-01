Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 304,300 people across the state as of Friday, according to data compiled by the New York Department of Health.

On Thursday, Cuomo said New York City is suspending its 24-hour subway service to disinfect subway cars and protect essential workers during the coronavirus crisis. The subway system has been lauded for its 24 hour daily service. Service has been ordered to halt before, but rarely and usually for natural disasters.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who joined Thursday's press conference, said his team is developing three smartphone apps to help New York state trace every person who comes into contact with someone infected with Covid-19 cases to help control the spread of the virus.

"When social distancing is relaxed, contact tracing is our best hope for isolating the virus when it appears and keeping it isolated," Bloomberg said from the governor's press conference in Albany on Thursday.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 63,019 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.2 million people and has killed at least 233,704 people.

