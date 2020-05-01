Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Friday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 167,000 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Thursday, de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City is suspending 24-hour subway service to disinfect subway cars and protect essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority, which runs the city's public transit system, will still provide buses and "dollar vans" at no cost to essential workers during those hours, Cuomo said. The subway system has been lauded for its 24-hour daily service. Service has been ordered to halt before, but rarely and usually due to natural disasters.

Also on Thursday, billionaire philanthropist and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg provided more details on his plan to assist New York with its contact tracing efforts. He said he is developing three smartphone apps to help New York state trace every person who comes into contact with someone infected with Covid-19 to help control the spread of the virus.

Contact tracing requires scores of people to interview coronavirus patients and track down all of their contacts over the past 14 days so those people can be notified, tested and quarantined if necessary.

