What to watch today: Dow to drop as Trump threatens China tariffs

STOCKS TO WATCH

Restaurant Brands (QSR), The parent of Popeyes, Tim Hortons, and Burger King, fell 3 cents a share shy of consensus estimates, with quarterly profit of 48 cents per share, with revenue matching forecasts. Popeyes comparable sales surged a better-than-expected 26.2%, but Tim Hortons saw same-restaurant sales fall by a more-than-expected 10.3%. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) beat estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly profit of 75 cents per share. Revenue came in above estimates as well, boosted by a nearly 9% jump in sales of its personal care products in North America. Whirlpool (WHR) – Whirlpool came in 34 cents a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly profit of $2.82 per share. The appliance maker's revenue was above forecasts as well. Whirlpool forecast a larger-than-expected double-digit decline in sales for this year as consumers put off buying some large appliances. Estee Lauder (EL) came in 13 cents a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly earnings of 86 cents per share. The cosmetics maker's revenue also was above Wall Street projections. The quarter's sales fell nearly 11%, however, due to the closure of stores and salons amid the coronavirus outbreak. Honeywell (HON) reported quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 a share. Revenue missed Street forecasts, however. Honeywell suspended full-year guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak and said it expects sales challenges as long as current market conditions persist. Visa (V) beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share. The payment network's revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts. Visa pulled its full-year forecast due to rising unemployment and falling consumer spending. MGM Resorts (MGM) lost 45 cents per share for its latest quarter, 10 cents a share more than Wall Street was expecting. The casino operator's revenue also missed estimates. MGM said it planned to open two or three of its casinos in Las Vegas when the Strip is cleared to reopen.

