7 animal live cams to watch now, from snuggly kittens to gorillas in the Congo

Need a little pick me up? Or running out of positive things to do while self-quarantining at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic? "Animals have always had a calming effect on people," says Jason Chatfield, vice president of zoological operations at Miami's Jungle Island. "So it comes as no surprise that during these difficult times where people are under an exorbitant amount of stress, that the simple fact of watching an animal would help to reduce anxiety." In fact, studies suggest that watching cat videos gives you more energy and even makes you more productive on tasks that require focus. Here are seven places to watch adorable and amazing animals livestreamed online for free.

An eagle's nest—with babies

In case you weren't aware, baby eagles are so ugly they're cute. Explore.com has a live feed to a bald eagle nest located near a trout hatchery in Decorah, Iowa. This eagle mamma's original nest was destroyed — twice — so an area bird preservation non-profit called the Raptor Resource Project decided to rebuild it. Now you can watch the stoic bird stand guard over, feed and interact with her growing family, in real time.

Cat rescues

Get access to 13 cat live streams at once on Explore.com's cat rescue page. From a jumble of kittens grooming each other to a baby bobcat rehab, there's something for every feline fan.

Giant pandas in China

Virtually head to Shenshuping Gengda Panda Center in China's Wolong Valley where you can watch pandas (there's even a tot) play via Explore.org's Panda Cam. These herbivores also love to chomp on bamboo and nap.

Gorillas in the Congo

This feed operates day and night from the GRACE (Gorilla Rehabilitation and Conservation Education Center) in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Unsurprisingly, the daytime feed resembles what most humans are doing right now: lounging and eating.

Miami meerkats

Zoo Miami partnered with EarthCam to allow the world to get up close and personal with its lovable meerkats (which are part of the mongoose family). Watch them burrow and play, and you can sometimes see a guest appearance by a neighboring fox or zoo employee.

Goats galore

See goats play, in real time, at Folly Farm in Pembrokeshire, Wales. The farm-meets-adventure park hosts over 750 animals but has a live cam on its goats. Keep a special eye out for the frisky baby goats, who do the funniest things.

African safari animals