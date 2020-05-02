Coronavirus live updates: US cases top 1.1 million as hospitals increase safety measures to reassure patients

States across the U.S. are reopening after coronavirus-enforced lockdowns while protests erupted in places where stay-at-home rules remain in place. In California and Michigan, groups demanded the easing of restrictions. A big week of earnings are in, and tech giants Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Tesla have all reported, providing a first look at how the pandemic has affected some of the biggest companies in the U.S.
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Early limited testing and the lack of travel alerts for areas outside China contributed to the rise in U.S. coronavirus cases in February, a high-ranking official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, the Associated Press reports.
"We clearly didn't recognize the full importations that were happening," Dr. Anne Schuchat, the No. 2 official at the CDC, told the AP.
The CDC published an article by Schuchat Friday analyzing the U.S. response to the outbreak, which found that the top health agency in the country missed chances to slow the spread, according to the AP. —Chris Eudaily
Farmers and others involved in open-air markets have had to make changes to adapt to a world that has safety at the top of mind, the Associated Press reports.
Some venues have instituted adjusted opening times or days, drive-thrus and fences, according to the AP.
"The crowds are small and there aren't many vendors," Johnny Gyergyou, who has sold goods at Eastern Market in Detroit for 12 years, told the AP. Gyergyou said that it's not cost-effective to take loads 33 miles from his home to the market, where they may not sell. —Chris Eudaily
As parts of the U.S. begin to open up after coronavirus stay-at-home orders, hospitals are putting more safety procedures in place to help reassure people coming in for other kinds of treatment, Reuters reports.
Hospitals are using plexiglass dividers, testing patients in advance and limiting elevator traffic as part of a safety push before beginning elective procedures and nonessential operations, which were put on hold as hospitals dealt with a crush of Covid-19 cases, Reuters reported.
"We have to convey to the public that we are safe ... and to defer medical care in urgent situations will cause more harm," Mark Solazzo, chief operating officer at Northwell Health, New York's largest healthcare provider, told Reuters.
Medical providers are starting to tell patients that they can return for non-coronavirus procedures. —Chris Eudaily
Read CNBC's coverage from CNBC's Asia-Pacific and Europe teams overnight here: Russia reports highest daily rise in cases; Singapore prepares to ease partial lockdown