States reopen even as coronavirus deaths mount: Here is this week's news recap and our best reads

People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Rev. Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Here's a brief recap of the week.



More states are looking toward reopening their economies as Americans grow restless under quarantine, even as White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that coronavirus could return with a vengeance in the fall.

The death toll from the virus in the U.S. now stands at 65,068, higher than the number of Americans who fell during the Vietnam War. More than 1.1 million people have been infected in the U.S.

As the death toll mounts, so does the economic fallout. The nation continues to hemorrhage jobs, with unemployment claims topping a staggering 30 million for the past 6 weeks. The Federal Reserve vowed to hold interest rates at zero for the duration of the crisis as Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged the economy will need more stimulus for a robust recovery.

The Paycheck Protection Program reopened this week after receiving another $310 billion in funding for small businesses, though the money is going fast again. The Small Business Administration shut big banks out of the electronic portal for eight hours Wednesday to give small lenders a chance to have their clients processed.

Tech earnings were hit by the pandemic, with Amazon planning to spend all $4 billion of its Q2 profits on the response to coronavirus. United Airlines, meantime, posted its biggest quarterly loss since the 2008 financial crisis.

There was some good news on the treatment front amidst the gloom — early results from drug trials of Gilead's remdesivir showed 50% of patients improved. The FDA has granted the drug emergency-use authorization.

Those are the headlines. Here are CNBC's best deep dives from the week.