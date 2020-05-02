Barbara Corcoran: Top 5 podcasts I recommend listening to right now

If you need a little escape from coping with the Covid-19 pandemic "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran has a few go-to podcasts she recommends, especially while practicing social distancing and working from home. Her picks range from shows on entrepreneurship to entertainment and celebrity interview podcasts. Here are Corcoran's top five favorite podcasts:

1. 'The Daily'

"I can always count on 'The Daily' to get my important news explained first thing in the morning while I'm getting ready for the day," Corcoran tells CNBC Make It of The New York Times podcast that covers news topics of the day.

2. 'How I Built This with Guy Raz'

The entrepreneur in Corcoran likes "How I Built This with Guy Raz" by NPR. "If you've ever wondered how your favorite companies came to be, Guy Raz has the answer," Corcoran said. "His interviews with the founders of many of today's top brands give me the kick I need to keep innovating." Corcoran appeared as a guest on the podcast in May 2018, sharing how she turned a $1,000 loan into a $66 million real estate empire. Other guests on the podcast include other business owners, like Sweetgreen founders Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman and Lululemon founder Chip Wilson.

3. 'Armchair Expert'

"Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" is another favorite of Corcoran's. "His expert interview skills bring out interesting stories I haven't heard before from some of my favorite celebrities," including Rob Lowe, Sheryl Crow, Ashton Kutcher and Alicia Keys, Corcoran says. Along with celebrity guests, Shepard interviews authors, journalists and doctors, among others. "Dax Shepard's guests are always entertaining."

4. 'The Joe Rogan Experience'

For a "laugh," Corcoran listens to "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "The episodes are long, but boy do they deliver," Corcoran says. "I laugh a lot and I always learn something new." While Rogan interviews mostly comedians, he also spoken with guests from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to actor Robert Downey Jr.

5. 'Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran'