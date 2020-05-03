As traditional college campuses shut down, online schools get their chance to shine

On social media, some students have teased that their elite college experience is now akin to the University of Phoenix.

However, those online institutions may have the last laugh.

"If they are going to go online anyway, they may want to do it with a school that's been at this for 30 years," said John Woods, provost and chief academic officer at the University of Phoenix.

"We are excited about that possibility, even in difficult times," he said.

Over the last decade, online colleges have made great strides in their remote learning offerings, while other schools are now struggling to get up to speed.

More from Personal Finance:

College enrollment likely to drop as schools stay closed

Incoming college students consider taking a gap year

Community colleges could see a surge in popularity

Typically, online schools serve a different type of student, often older and balancing work and family responsibilities and unable to commit to a full-time schedule.

Now, these schools are attracting the attention of a wider audience, including recent high-school graduates who, pre-pandemic, would have gone to a traditional four-year institution.

Increasingly, students are looking for alternatives to taking the online classes now being offered by brick-and-mortar colleges. They have said the remote offerings just don't have the same value as in-person studies and the tuition tab is also too high.

Tuition and fees, plus room and board for a four-year private college averaged $49,870 for the 2019-2020 school year; at four-year, in-state public colleges, it was $21,950, according to the College Board.