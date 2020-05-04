Pharma giants granted coronavirus approvals but doubts remain on manufacturing a global vaccine

A GSK lab in London. Oli Scarff | Getty Images

There were several major developments over the last week with the medical community marking progress in all three critical areas: testing, treatments and vaccines. Experts have welcomed positive data on potential treatments and progress on testing, but warn that vaccine timelines look ambitious and argue more thought is needed on manufacturing.

Testing

On Sunday, Roche's Covid-19 antibody test received FDA Emergency Use Authorization. The test is designed to help determine if a patient has been exposed to the virus and has developed antibodies against it. Roche will provide high double-digit millions of tests from this month. Roche CEO Severin Schwan told CNBC on April 22 that, "Unlike with molecular tests which directly measure the virus, with antibody tests, the scaling is much easier from a technical point of view plus there is an enormous base of installed instruments and platforms out there."

Treatments

After weeks of speculation and mixed messages from prematurely released data, Gilead's experimental drug remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Covid-19 on Friday. This will enable broader use of remdesivir to treat hospitalized patients with severe Covid-19 in the United States. On April 30, the European Medicines Agency announced a "rolling" review of remdesivir, which enables the agency to assess data on the drug as it becomes available, speeding up the evaluation process and potentially paving the way for faster approval. Separately, initial data on Kevzara, a rheumatoid arthritis drug co-developed by Regeneron and Sanofi seen as a potential treatment, delivered mixed results. It showed promise for treating the sickest patients but no benefit for less severe cases. As a result, the companies decided to stop testing the drug with those patients and are instead proceeding with a larger trial only in critical patients. Results are due in June. JPMorgan's U.S. biotechnology equity research team commented on Kevzara in a published note on Friday: "Although this might come as a relative disappointment to some — especially given the heightened sensitivities around Covid-19 — we continue to believe Regeneron may have a better shot treating this pandemic with its antibody cocktail."

Vaccines