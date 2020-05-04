Elon Musk's lavish LA mansions appear to be listed for sale days after billionaire pledged to 'own no house'

Two of Elon Musk's Los Angeles mansions appear to be up for sale on property website Zillow for $30 million and $9.5 million.
The listings, which say they're "for sale by owner," went live on Sunday just two days after the eccentric billionaire tweeted that he intended to sell almost all of his physical possessions and that he "will own no house."
Moments before he made those remarks on Friday, Musk tweeted to his 33.6 million followers that Tesla stock was too high, leading to $14 billion being wiped off the company's market cap. It's unclear why he did this.
Musk's two luxury properties are both in the the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air. One is a five bedroom ranch and the other is a six bedroom estate.
A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The $9.5 million ranch is said to be the former home of movie star Gene Wilder, who played Willie Wonka in Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
Musk said on Friday that whoever buys the home should keep it how it is. "Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder's old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul," he tweeted.
The 2,756 square-foot ranch comes with an oval pool and a separate guest cottage.
"Updated, but carefully preserved unique, quirky and charming ranch style former home of Gene Wilder/Willy Wonka," the listing reads.
"Beautiful view property on this approx. acre promontory overlooking the stream, trees and white sand traps of the 13th green and 14th fairway on the Bel-Air Country Club Golf Course, with distant city views. Property includes approx. 2,800-sq.ft. 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath ranch home with oval pool and private guest cottage."
The estate overlooking the Bel Air Country Club is considerably more expensive at $30 million.
"Lower Bel Air Estate, on private knoll overlooking Bel Air Country Club and the city and ocean beyond," the listing reads.
"Built in 1990 and extensively remodeled with large entertaining spaces, high ceilings and fine finishes. Large master suite with separate dual baths and closets, family wing, 2-story library, theater, 2-room guest suite, lighted championship tennis court, wine cellar, gym, pool, vast grassy yard and fruit orchard. Motor court with 5-car garage."
CNBC contacted Zillow verify that the listings are real but a spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.