Elon Musk's lavish LA mansions appear to be listed for sale days after billionaire pledged to 'own no house'

SpaceX founder Elon Musk looks on at a post-launch news conference after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifted off on an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2, 2019.

Two of Elon Musk's Los Angeles mansions appear to be up for sale on property website Zillow for $30 million and $9.5 million.

The listings, which say they're "for sale by owner," went live on Sunday just two days after the eccentric billionaire tweeted that he intended to sell almost all of his physical possessions and that he "will own no house."

Moments before he made those remarks on Friday, Musk tweeted to his 33.6 million followers that Tesla stock was too high, leading to $14 billion being wiped off the company's market cap. It's unclear why he did this.

Musk's two luxury properties are both in the the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air. One is a five bedroom ranch and the other is a six bedroom estate.

A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.