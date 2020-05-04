European markets decline as US-China tensions rise over coronavirus

European stocks traded sharply lower Monday on rising U.S.-China tensions around the source of the coronavirus outbreak.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 2.3% in afternoon trade. Autos plunged 5.1% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red.

Activity in the euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted at a record rate in April with Covid-19 related measures impacting heavily on demand and production, a survey showed on Monday.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing fell to 33.4 in April from 44.5 in March, with anything under 50 representing a contraction.

European stocks are following the negative trend set by their Asian counterparts Monday where markets traded lower in reaction to rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he believed that a "mistake" in China was the cause of the spreading coronavirus pandemic, though he did not present any evidence for the claim. Speaking during a Fox News town hall, Trump said, "I think they made a horrible mistake and didn't want to admit it."

The nation's top spy agency said Thursday that it had determined that the virus was not man-made, but was still investigating whether it was caused by "an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan." China has rejected claims that the virus escaped a research center in Wuhan.