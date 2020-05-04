GE Aviation plans to cut its global workforce by 25% this year as coronavirus hurts travel

A General Electric GE9X engine is pictured on a Boeing 777X airplane as it taxis for the first flight, which had to be rescheduled due to weather, at Paine Field in Everett, Washington on January 24, 2020.

General Electric's aviation unit is planning to slash its number of employees by 25% this year as the coronavirus pandemic threatens demand for new aircraft.

The company manufacturers some of the most commonly used passenger aircraft engines.

"To protect our business, we have responded with difficult cost-cutting actions over the last two months. Unfortunately, more is required as we scale the business to the realities of our commercial market," David Joyce, CEO of that GE unit, told employees in a memo.

General Electric is doubly exposed to the aviation slump through both the GE Aviation manufacturing arm and its leasing unit, one of the largest aircraft lessors in the world.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.