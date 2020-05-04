Is the ECB stimulus program legal? A German court is about to decide

People wearing face masks walk in front of a big Euro sign in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, as the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarter can be seen in the background on April, 24, 2020. YANN SCHREIBER

European debt holders are cautiously awaiting a ruling from a German court, which could impact how the European Central Bank (ECB) faces the ongoing economic crisis. Germany's constitutional court in the city of Karlsruhe will announce on Tuesday whether the ECB's public sector purchase program — which buys government debt in the euro zone and was initially introduced in 2015 — is legal under German law. Analysts don't expect the court to rule the program illegal, but the decision could impose restrictions on what the ECB does. "We need to watch the risk that the court could spell out conditions for the ECB's sovereign bond purchases that could make it more difficult for the bank to use this part of its monetary toolkit flexibly and efficiently," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, said in a note last week.

What's at stake?

The decision, back in 2015, to purchase government bonds, to keep borrowing costs relatively low across the euro area, came with certain conditions. Only countries with an investment-grade rating could feature in the program and the bond purchases were linked to the size of the 19 economies —just to name two of the restrictions. The initiative, also known as quantitative easing or QE, ended in 2018 and was restarted in November, 2019.

