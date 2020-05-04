Skip Navigation
Goldman Sachs says the economy has 'probably bottomed now' ahead of a second-half surge

Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Customers are seen at Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant on April 27, 2020 in Franklin, Tennessee. Tennessee is one of the first states to reopen restaurants after the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Jason Kempin | Getty Images

After weeks of seeing some of the deepest shocks  since the Great Depression, the worst of the economic news looks like it's in the past, according to Goldman Sachs.