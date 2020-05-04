Millions of Americans are struggling financially. Here's how you can help, without breaking the bank

Volunteers prepare groceries to be given out at a drive-thru Three Square Food Bank emergency food distribution site at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino in response to an increase in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There's no question many Americans need help right now.

More than 30 million have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus crisis began. Others may be struggling with reduced hours or a cut in pay, and parents are homeschooling their kids.

If you want to help, there are ways to do so without digging deep into your wallet.

"You don't need to be a billionaire or anything close to it to be a philanthropist," said Asha Curran, founder and CEO of GivingTuesday, a generosity movement that occurs the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. "You just need to love your fellow humans."

Because of the great need the pandemic has caused, the nonprofit has launched #GivingTuesdayNow, set to occur on Tuesday.

"This is about a day to bring the whole word together to realize that we are all in solidarity with one another, that we can only get through this with one another," Curran said.

It's not just individual people who are feeling the pain. Many of the nonprofits designed to serve them are grappling with staffing and funding issues.

"Nonprofits have so many needs right now because they are being hit on all sides," said Stacy Palmer, editor of The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

"Every nonprofit is being affected by the economic downturn or the health crisis or by both."

Here's how you can do your part.