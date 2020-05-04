'Shark Tank': How this fired saleswoman impressed Barbara Corcoran and landed a 6-figure deal

Self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran has "the best people skills" of all the investors on ABC's "Shark Tank," according to her co-star on the show, Mark Cuban.

"Her ability to recognize the good and bad in somebody, what they'll be like as an entrepreneur, what they'll be like as a person – Barbara picks up on that stuff in a minute," he said on Corcoran's podcast "888-Barbara."

And it was Corcoran's gut for entrepreneurs that helped her decide to invest in Holly Cooper, founder of food company Fried Green Tomatoes.

"Our food truck makes everything fresh to order," Cooper told the Sharks during the episode. "Our bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato sandwich is the favorite. We're known best by visitors from all over the country for our hand-battered, fried green tomatoes, fried pickles and our secret sauce."

After trying Cooper's food, the Sharks were impressed.

"Wow, this is great," Shark Daymond John said.

Lori Greiner agreed. "That's very good, Holly," she said.

And taste translates to sales, Cooper said.

"For most of our [food truck] events, we're doing $600 to $800 an hour in business, with customers waiting more than an hour to get their favorites," she said. And "it's more than a food truck, we have a product."

The Fried Green Tomatoes food truck is located in Nashville, Tennessee, but the company's batter and secret sauce are sold in boutique stores nationwide.

"We did $268,000 [in total sales for 2018]," Cooper said during the episode.