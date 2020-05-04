Stock futures rise slightly in overnight trading as investors focus on reopening of economy

Wall Street and much of the Financial District stands empty as the coronavirus keeps financial markets and businesses mostly closed on April 20, 2020 in New York City.

Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Monday as investors remained focused on the reopening of the U.S. economy.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 50 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both rose just slightly.

Investors weighed fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases against efforts to reopen businesses and loosen restrictions. California governor Gavin Newsom said Monday some of the state's retailers will be allowed to offer curb-side pickup starting Friday.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the daily number of hospitalizations and new deaths are declining, suggesting the state is on "the other side of the mountain." However, he added that officials are not seeing as steep of a decline as they hoped.

The overnight moves followed Monday's modest gains on Wall Street. The strength in the biggest U.S. technology companies including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Netflix lifted the broad market out of negative territory. The S&P 500 closed the session 0.4% higher, while the Nasdaq jumped 1.2%.

"Megacaps mask underlying rally fragility," Ken Johnson, investment strategy analyst at Wells Fargo, said in a note on Monday. "This concentration raises concerns about the rally's long-term health and durability as it suggests that ample liquidity, rather than broadly improving fundamentals, may be fueling it."