Taika Waititi will direct, co-write new Star Wars film for Disney

New Zealand director Taika Waititi poses in the press room with the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Taika Waititi will return to the Star Wars universe.

The Academy Award-winning writer of "Jojo Rabbit" is set to co-write and direct a future theatrical film for the franchise, Disney revealed on Monday.

Waititi is a familiar face at Disney. He wrote and directed Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" and is slated to helm "Thor: Love and Thunder." He also acted in and directed the finale episode of "The Mandalorian," the beloved Disney+ Star Wars show.



He will be joined by Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Wilson-Cairns received a BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film of the Year for her work on "1917."

Disney also announced that Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll") will develop a new, yet untitled, Star Wars series for Disney+. Her show will join "The Mandalorian" season 2, which is now in post-production, as well as a series based on Cassian Andor's life prior to "Rogue One" and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series that takes place between "Revenge of the Sith" and "Star Wars: A New Hope."

Release dates for Waititi's and Headland's projects have not been announced.