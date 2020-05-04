Taika Waititi will direct, co-write new Star Wars film for Disney

Taika Waititi will return to the Star Wars universe.
The Academy Award-winning writer of "Jojo Rabbit" is set to co-write and direct a future theatrical film for the franchise, Disney revealed on Monday.
Waititi is a familiar face at Disney. He wrote and directed Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" and is slated to helm "Thor: Love and Thunder." He also acted in and directed the finale episode of "The Mandalorian," the beloved Disney+ Star Wars show.
He will be joined by Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Wilson-Cairns received a BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film of the Year for her work on "1917."
Disney also announced that Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll") will develop a new, yet untitled, Star Wars series for Disney+. Her show will join "The Mandalorian" season 2, which is now in post-production, as well as a series based on Cassian Andor's life prior to "Rogue One" and an Obi-Wan Kenobi series that takes place between "Revenge of the Sith" and "Star Wars: A New Hope."
Release dates for Waititi's and Headland's projects have not been announced.