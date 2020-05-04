Retail investors bought airline stocks even as travel slowed to a trickle, TD Ameritrade says

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has sold all its airline stocks, but retail investors at TD Ameritrade were buying them in April, according to JJ Kinahan, the firm's chief market strategist.

"Nobody in their right mind normally fades Mr. Buffett, but with that being said, I think people are buying these and saying, 'OK, this has to be a longer-time-frame investment," Kinahan said Monday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"I don't think you're buying these thinking that that business is coming back immediately," he added.

Kinahan said American, Delta, and United were net buys last month among the brokerage firm's Main Street clients, even as the coronavirus pandemic devastated global travel.

The legendary investor Buffett announced Saturday that Berkshire had exited its positions in the four largest U.S. carriers: American, Delta, United and Southwest.

"The world has changed for the airlines. And I don't know how it's changed and I hope it corrects itself in a reasonably prompt way," Buffett said Saturday during the conglomerate's annual shareholders meeting.

Shares of those companies all fell more than 5% on Monday, with American's 7.7% decline being the largest, as investors digested the news from the "Oracle of Omaha."