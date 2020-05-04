Why now may be the perfect time to start your business, according to the bestselling author of The Lean Startup

The coronavirus pandemic has overturned most aspects of daily life, not least the way we work. For many, that has brought with it a period of great uncertainty and possible job insecurity. But for aspiring entrepreneurs, it has also created a window of opportunity, according to the author of bestselling business book The Lean Startup. Eric Ries, whose 2011 book has sold over 1 million copies worldwide, told CNBC Make It that economic downturns are, in fact, the best times to embark on a new business. "The best time to be an entrepreneur is when everyone is running for the exits. So yeah, it's about to be a great time to be an entrepreneur," said Ries.

Opportunity within crisis

Indeed, some of the "greatest companies you've heard of were born in a crisis," he continued. General Motors, IBM, Disney, Toyota and HP are among the big name businesses born during or in the wake of economic downturns, such as The Great Depression and World War II. Airbnb's founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a recent LinkedIn live interview "we were literally born in a crisis," referring to the 2008 global financial crisis.

So many of the conventional sources of leadership have been dramatically discredited. Eric Ries founder, Long Term Stock Exchange

That is in part because input factors — the costs required to produce a product or service — are low during a downturn, which is "to an entrepreneur's advantage," said Ries. Those costs include labor, land, food and borrowing. The U.S. Federal Reserve has already cut interest rates and introduced stimulus packages aimed at supporting businesses. But also because after a crisis, people are often hungry for change. That is the case this time more than ever because many key sources of leadership have failed to deal with the pandemic, said Ries. "This one is special, not just because of how awful it is, but because so many of the conventional sources of leadership have been dramatically discredited," said Ries. "How many of our institutions across the world have been shown to be sclerotic and ineffective? How many of our companies are hiding in a hole, putting their head in the ground instead of helping the people that work there or their communities?" he continued.

A new hunger

That discrediting is a "terrible thing for society," but a "tremendous opportunity" for entrepreneurs, said Ries, highlighting a gaping hole for new leadership.

There's a new hunger ... for new leadership, new ideas, new models. Eric Ries founder, Long Term Stock Exchange