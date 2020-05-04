China has questions to answer over the coronavirus outbreak, UK minister says

The U.K. has added to international pressure on China to answer questions over information it gave the world about the coronavirus outbreak, but said that the priority now was to beat the pandemic.

Asked Monday if China needed to explain how quickly it made the world aware of the extent of the virus, the U.K.'s defense minister said: "I think it does."

"But I think the time for the post-mortem on this is after we've all got it under control and have come through it and our economies are back to normal," U.K. Defense Minister Ben Wallace told LBC Radio Monday.

"Only by being open and transparent will we learn about it (the virus) and China needs to be open and transparent about what it learnt, and its shortcomings, but also its successes," Wallace said.

His comments come after a barrage of U.S. criticism against China regarding its handling of the coronavirus outbreak and accusations that it was not transparent when it came to making the world aware.

U.S. President Donald Trump has increasingly pointed the finger of blame at China, and he repeated that accusation on Sunday, saying he believed that a "mistake" in China was the cause of the pandemic, though he did not present any evidence for the claim.

Speaking during a Fox News virtual town hall, Trump said, "I think they made a horrible mistake and didn't want to admit it."