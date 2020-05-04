Watch live: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 12:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected at least 126,744 people in the state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, Murphy announced an executive order to reopen the state's parks, golf courses and county parks. The order took effect this past weekend. Visitors had to comply to social distancing rules along with several other health measures.

All parks — state, county or municipal — had parking capped at 50% of capacity, and public spaces such as playgrounds, pavilions, visitor centers and restrooms remained closed. Picnics, organized activities and team sports were prohibited.

Murphy also strongly recommended the use of face coverings.

After declaring a statewide stay-at-home order on March 21, the governor shut down all state and county parks April 7 to help contain the coronavirus outbreak across the state.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.1 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 67,686 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.5 million people and has killed at least 247,752.

