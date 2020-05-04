Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 316,400 people across the state as of Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

New York will require all hospitals to build a 90-day supply of personal protective equipment to prepare for another outbreak, Cuomo announced on Sunday. He said efforts to procure masks from China amid state competition for medical supplies were "inefficient and ineffective" and warned against dependence on China for basic equipment.

"We would control our own destiny rather than everyone trying to figure out how to buy from China," he added.

On Friday, Cuomo announced the state's schools and universities would remain closed and continue distance learning for the remainder of the academic year. He said there's not enough time to develop a reopening plan that would keep students and educators safe for schools to reopen this academic year.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.1 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 67,686 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.5 million people and has killed at least 247,700 people.

— CNBC's Emma Newburger contributed to this report.

