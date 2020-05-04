Watch: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic

[CNBC's video player is unavailable for this event. Watch the WHO's press briefing live here.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus, which has infected more than 3.5 million people worldwide and killed at least 247,752, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, WHO defended its initial response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it gave world leaders enough time to intervene early in the outbreak.

The agency declared Covid-19 a global health emergency on Jan. 30 when there were only 82 cases outside of China and zero deaths, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday. "Meaning, the world had enough time to intervene."

Last month, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would suspend funding to the WHO while it reviews the agency's response to the pandemic. He criticized the WHO's response to the outbreak, saying "one of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations" that Trump imposed early on in the outbreak.

WHO started sounding the alarm on the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, in mid-January, designating the now Covid-19 pandemic as a global health emergency on Jan. 30. On March 11, WHO officials declared the outbreak a pandemic, when there were just 121,000 global cases.

