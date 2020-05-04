What NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is doing to stay mentally tough during self-quarantine

(A video he Jackson retweeted on April 18 of his former University of Louisville teammate Jaire Alexander reacting to Jackson's 2018 NFL draft even caught the attention of President Donald Trump.)

While self-quarantining amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been passing the time playing video games, working out and posting funny video clips on his social media accounts.

But in recent weeks, Jackson, 23 — who was named the Most Valuable Player in the NFL last year after setting a new league record for most rushing yards by a quarterback — has started to get back into football mode.

"Quarantine keeps me off the field, so I'll be in the backyard just throwing the ball," Jackson tells CNBC Make It, though throwing long distances has been "tough" to do while self-isolating at home in Baltimore, he says.

The 2016 Heisman trophy winner says he's also has been keeping up with his workouts by talking with his coaches and trainers via Zoom.

However the 6-foot-2-inch, 212-pound quarterback credits his yoga and Pilates practices with keeping him mentally tough.

"Before Covid-19, I was doing it twice a week. I was doing yoga twice a week and Pilates twice a week," Jackson says.

Now he does yoga and Pilates at home using an app.

"It makes life go better. It makes your days better," Jackson says. "[The workouts] relax your muscles and your mind. It lets you mind breathe."

Last week, Jackson also announced that he is teaming up with sports technology company Status Pro to develop a first-person virtual reality game called "The Lamar Jackson Experience." The new product, which is expected to be released in the fall, will give users the experience of what it's like to play pro football through Jackson's eyes.

"I have fun playing it. It's a workout. You sweat," Jackson says after testing out the game. During the interactive game, users will move, throw and rush yards just like Jackson does on the field.