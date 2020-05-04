What to watch today: Dow set for sharp drop as May's selloff continues

BY THE NUMBERS

Walt Disney (DIS) – Moffett Nathanson downgraded Disney shares to neutral from buy, pointing to economic pressures stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak. Comcast (CMCSA) – Comcast's NBCUniversal unit is weighing significant cost-cutting actions across its media and entertainment properties, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Comcast is the parent of NBCUniversal and CNBC. Uber Technologies (UBER) will have to face a lawsuit alleging that the ride-hailing service engaged in anticompetitive practices that drove rival Sidecar Technologies out of business. Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) were under pressure after AutoData reported that U.S. auto sales plunged 48% to an annual rate of 8.6 million vehicles for April. Hertz (HTZ) has until today to either pay $500 million dollars or obtain a waiver, according to a report in the New York Post. If it fails to do so, the report said the car rental company would likely file for bankruptcy within a matter of days. Goldman Sachs added ConocoPhillips (COP) to its conviction buy list, saying it sees energy industry fundamentals bottoming and shares are attractively priced among other reasons. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Big Lots (BIG) to outperform from market perform, citing confidence in the discount retailer's strategic transformation plan as well as its solid financial position.

