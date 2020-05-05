Stocks in Australia set to edge higher ahead of central bank decision; major markets in Asia closed

Stocks in Australia were set to trade higher at the open on Tuesday, with major markets in Asia closed for holidays.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Australian stocks. The SPI futures contract was last at 5,335, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,319.80.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to announce its interest rate decision on Tuesday, set to be out around 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN.

On the economic data front, Indonesia's first-quarter GDP print is expected to be out at around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investors will continue to watch for developments on both the global coronavirus pandemic as well as rising U.S.-China tensions, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closing more than 4% lower on Monday amid the uncertainty.

Markets in China, Japan and South Korea are closed on Tuesday for holidays.