The coronavirus provides a 'golden opportunity' for economic reform in the Middle East, says Majid Al Futtaim CEO

Middle Eastern countries should not "waste" the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but should make changes to build up the resilience of their economies, the chief executive officer of a UAE-based retail giant told CNBC this week.

That could include addressing systemic issues and providing more support to businesses, said Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim.

"In the coming two to three years, we're going to see, certainly, a very, very large impact that's going to be asymmetric, depending on the readiness of countries," he said, noting that private sectors in the region are "not as strong" and economies are "quite regulated" in terms of government intervention. He also pointed to the "big hit" in oil prices that would have an impact on countries in the Gulf.

"I think this is a golden opportunity to really change, to reform and to transform our economies into more resilient economies that have (the) ability to bounce back faster," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Tuesday.

The coronavirus has infected more than 3.5 million people and killed at least 251,000 globally, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In the Middle East and North African region, Turkey and Iran have been the hardest hit.