Coronavirus shut down theme parks and cruises, costing Disney $1 billion during the second quarter

Disney theme parks are closed as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 14, 2020 in Anaheim, California.

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the theme park industry, including the top amusement company in the world, Disney.

On Tuesday, the company said the Covid-19 outbreak caused its Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products segment to lose around $1 billion in revenue during the second quarter after its parks, cruises and stores were forced to close.

The Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products segment includes all six of Disney's international theme parks, its cruise lines, hotels and tours, as well as its merchandise. Last year, this segment accounted for 37% of the company's $69.6 billion in total revenue.

In fiscal second-quarter ended March 28, Disney reported a 10% drop in this segment, with revenue falling to $5.54 billion.

The company also reported a 58% drop in operating income for Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products this quarter compared to the same period last year. Until recently, it was Disney's fastest-growing profit driver.