Disney reports quarterly earnings, and everything else you missed in business news today: CNBC After Hours

Airbnb plans to lay off nearly 1,900 employees, or about 25% of the company, a person familiar with the plans confirmed to CNBC.

The layoffs were first reported by The Information, which reported the news would be broken to employees by CEO Brian Chesky in a call starting around 3pm ET.

"We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill," Chesky told employees in a note. "Airbnb's business has been hit hard, with revenue this year forecasted to be less than half of what we earned in 2019."