Disney says it now has 54.5 million Disney+ subscribers

The Mandalorian and the Child on Disney+'s "The Mandalorian."

Disney announced Tuesday it had 54.5 million Disney+ subscribers as of May 4, showing a slight slowdown in growth over the past month.

Disney surpassed 50 million subscribers on April 8, up from its 33.5 million reported as of March 28. At the end of Q1 in December, Disney+ had 26.5 million subscribers.

As part of its second-quarter results, Disney said it saw growth across all of its streaming service platforms in the past quarter.

Disney reported that Hulu has 32.1 million total subscribers, up from 30.4 million from last quarter and 25.2 million a year ago. ESPN+ had 7.9 million subscribers, up from 6.6 million at the end of Q1 and 2.2 million a year ago.