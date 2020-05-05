European markets head for higher open as more restrictions are lifted

European stocks are expected to open higher on Tuesday as investors take stock of the gradual opening of economies in Europe and beyond.

London's FTSE is seen opening 78 points higher at 5,826, Germany's DAX is seen 145 points higher at 10,613, France's CAC 40 is seen 64 points higher at 4,425 and Italy's FTSE MIB is seen 180 points higher at 17,127, according to IG.

European markets are paying close attention to coronavirus developments and the lifting of restrictions in many countries in the region, while keeping an eye on the data. More than 251,000 people around the world have died from Covid-19 and over 3.5 million people have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Stock futures rose in overnight trading on Monday as investors remained focused on the reopening of the U.S. economy, with investors weighing fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases against efforts to reopen businesses and loosen restrictions.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade, with major markets regionally closed for holidays.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, which closed more than 4% lower on Monday, rose 0.84% in early trade. The city's government announced on Monday that Hong Kong's economy contracted 8.9% in the first quarter as compared to a year ago — its largest decline on record since 1974.

In a statement, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the "external environment is still very challenging" even though the virus situation in the city "seems to be under control."

Earnings in Europe on Tuesday come from AXA, BNP Paribas and Total.

- CNBC's Yun Li and Eustance Huang contributed to this story.