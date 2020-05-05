Parts of the esports industry could be entering 'correction mode,' says esports ETF partner

The winner of the 2019 League of Legends World Finals, FunPlus Phoenix, hoist the Summoner's Cup

Esports has seen a big boom as the coronavirus outbreak has forced the cancellation of traditional sports events and lockdowns have led consumers to gravitate toward online gaming for entertainment.

But one esports investor venture fund partner says valuations in certain sectors have been getting "out of hand," so much so that the market could enter a "correction mode."

Jens Hilgers, founding partner at Bitkraft Esports Ventures — a fund that also invests in NERD ETF creator Roundhill Investments — said that while esports has been a "spectacular growth area," investor FOMO (fear of missing out) and over-promised projections have led to inflated valuations in the space.

This, he says, is particularly true for esports teams.

A lot of investors thought, "'Hey if I'm not part of this early, I'm not getting a shot" at an esports franchise, said Hilgers. "So, I think there was a certain level of a fear of missing out." He also cited "fairly high" growth expectations by team founders and start-up management teams.