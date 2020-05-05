Selena Gomez is hiring a 'director of social impact' for her makeup brand

Selena Gomez attends the Premiere of Universal Pictures' "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California.

Singer Selena Gomez is looking to hire a director of social impact for her makeup brand Rare Beauty, which is due to launch this summer.

In the job ad, which was the first her brand has posted on LinkedIn, it said Rare Beauty was looking for someone "to lead and grow our social impact programs."

It said the brand placed "social impact at the heart of everything we do — from the products we make to the community we create."

The company said it specifically focused on "making a measurable difference in mental health," in helping people to get more access to support and services. Last month, Gomez revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The ad said the ideal candidate would have a minimum of 8 years' experience in the social impact space, while a background in mental health-related work was considered a bonus.

They would also have experience working with high-profile consumer brands and products.

The role, based in the city of El Segundo in L.A. County, entails managing the day-to-day relationships with issue experts, nonprofits, foundations and "other impact partners."

In addition, it would involve ensuring Rare Beauty is "walking the walk" internally through support programs for its employees, along with overseeing work with partners on the implementation of grants.

Gomez, who has a reported net worth of $75 million, announced the launch of the brand earlier this year, which is named after her third album "Rare," released in January.