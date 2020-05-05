Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on May 11

Disney will reopen its Shanghai theme park on May 11, the company said during an earnings conference call on Tuesday. The park has been closed since January 25.

Disney reopened Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the Disneyland Hotel in Shanghai in March. This will be the first Disney theme park to reopen after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will take a phased approach with limits on attendance, using an advanced reservation and entry system, controlled guest density using social distancing and strict government required health and prevention procedures," CEO Bob Chapek said on the call. "These include the use of masks, temperature screenings and other contact tracing and early detection systems."

Typically, he said, the park has 80,000 visitors per day, but the government has mandated they operate at 30% capacity, or 24,000 visitors. Chapek said the park would initially open operating well below that capacity and ramp up to reach the 30% cap over several weeks.

Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said it remains unclear when the rest of Disney's parks, resorts, cruise ships and Disney-branded stores will be able to reopen.

These facets of Disney's business all fall under the Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products segment. The segment had been the company's fastest-growing profit driver, however closures crippled revenue by 10% during the second quarter.