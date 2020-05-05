Stock futures rise slightly following two days of gains

U.S. stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading and pointed to modest gains at the open on Wednesday, following two positive sessions in the equity markets. Fueling the rally is the growing number of states beginning to reopen their economies in the first two weeks of May, making investors optimistic the worst of the pandemic's economic harm is over. Dow futures gained 30 points, indicating a gain of 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also set to open higher, with gains of 0.15% and 0.35%, respectively.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 133 points, after being up 419 points at its high of the day. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.13%. Large cap technology companies — Microsoft, Apple and Facebook — added to their recent strength. "The market is enjoying the economy opening, albeit on a phased-in schedule but that more and more states are opening," Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist for Prudential Financial told CNBC. "The numbers in terms of new cases remain at a level that does not, at this point, suggest that the opening is causing cases to rise." The fast-spreading coronavirus — which has inflected at least 1.1 million Americans and killed more than 70,000, according to Johns Hopkins University — has seen a leveling off of news cases in the U.S. California will permit clothing stores, bookstores and flower shops to reopen for curbside pickup as soon as Friday while New York plans to ease restrictions on manufacturers, construction and select retailers next week.