Treasury yields rise amid state reopening efforts, investors pivot toward stocks

U.S. government debt yields rose Tuesday as a flurry of U.S. states moved forward with plans to reopen their economies and tensions between Washington and Beijing appeared to abate.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.656% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond edged up to 1.322%. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

Wall Street tilted toward risk assets on Tuesday as states like California and New York signaled their intentions to reopen sections of their economies.

Sacramento said it would permit some retailers that can guarantee curbside service, as well as certain manufacturers, to reopen this week. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said clothing stores, bookstores, sporting goods stores and florists can reopen for curbside pickup as soon as Friday.

Albany, meanwhile, said it expects to begin its gradual reopening after May 15, when manufacturers, construction and select retailers will be allowed to resume operations.