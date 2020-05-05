Trust in governments surges during pandemic but people are disappointed with CEO performance

People are putting their faith in governments around the world to do the right thing during the coronavirus pandemic, while chief executives are failing to demonstrate leadership, according to a new report.

Governments are now more trusted than businesses, non-profits and the media, according to consultancy Edelman's Trust Barometer report, which surveyed more than 13,000 people in 11 countries including the U.S., U.K., India and China and was released Tuesday. This contrasts with Edelman's January survey, which had business as the most trusted institution and government and the media tied as the least.

While there has been a record rise in trust in the governments of the countries surveyed, some gaps are emerging. Of those surveyed in the U.S., 46% said they trusted the federal government to "do what is right," but the figure was much higher when people were asked about local government, at 66%. The U.S. has the largest trust gap between federal and local government of the countries surveyed, followed by Japan and France.

"Faced with one of the biggest health and financial crises in history, people are turning to their governments for leadership and hope," said Edelman CEO Richard Edelman, in an emailed statement.

"The speed and scale of the lockdowns, the brave performance of the public health services and the extent of public expenditure to support the private sector have shown government taking quick decisive action. This is a stunning turnaround for government which has always languished at or near the bottom of the trust hierarchy," he added.