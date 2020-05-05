Virgin Galactic shares rise after reporting more customer deposits as losses remain stable

Virgin Galactic's spacecraft Unity comes into land during a glide test flight on May 1, 2020.

Virgin Galactic reported first quarter results after the market closed on Tuesday, including more than 400 customer deposits the company hopes to turn into space tourists.

The company logged an adjusted EBITDA loss of $53 million for the quarter, just below last quarter's $55 million loss.

Shares of Virgin Galactic rose as much as 9% in after-hour trading from its close of $16.62

"The COVID-19 outbreak led to an unprecedented situation for companies and individuals across the world, but I am encouraged by the commitment displayed by our team in helping to support relief efforts while making program progress. We remain focused on our strategic goals and our path to commercial launch," Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said in a statement.

While Virgin Galactic said it temporarily suspended its operations in March, it "resumed limited operations in April." The company said that, currently, "over 90% of employees whose work requires them to be in the facilities are now working back on-site." Whitesides said that the company had tested 579 of its employees for coronavirus as of May 1.

Virgin Galactic will hold its first annual shareholders meeting on June 2, 2020.