Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the Covid-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 318,900 people across the state as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Monday, Cuomo said the state is now "on the other side of the mountain" as the daily number of hospitalizations, rate of new infections and deaths related to Covid-19 continue to decline. He said the state was hoping for a faster drop in the number of hospitalizations than it's currently experiencing. However, the number is still falling, which is "good news," he said.

New York's so-called pause order ends May 15, but local governments will need show they meet certain criteria before social distancing restrictions can be lifted.

"Don't act emotionally, don't act because I feel this or I feel that, because someone said, 'Well other states are opening so you must be able to open if other states are opening,'" Cuomo said. "Look at the data, look at the measurements, look at the science and follow the facts."

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.1 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 68,900 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.6 million people and has killed at least 251,800 people.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.