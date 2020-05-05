Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a press conference Tuesday to update the public on the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 175,651 people in New York City, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

De Blasio announced Monday New York City will distribute 7.5 million free cloth and non-medical face coverings immediately to further prevent the spread of Covid-19. He added that the city is sending more than 1.9 million surgical masks to nursing homes across the five boroughs.

"Wherever you turn, you're going to be offered a face covering, and it's going to be on an ongoing basis for weeks to come to make sure everyone has what they need," he said.

On Friday, De Blasio announced the city would open 40 miles of streets to pedestrians in May, with a goal to open as much as 100 miles as the weather warms.

"The open streets are going to be another way to help encourage social distancing, because the warmer weather tells us we're going to have a new challenge," de Blasio said at a press conference on Friday.

Last week, de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City is suspending 24-hour subway service to disinfect subway cars and protect essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

However, the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which runs the city's public transit system, will still provide buses and "dollar vans" at no cost to essential workers during those hours, Cuomo said.

