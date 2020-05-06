Spotify removes podcast featuring interview with conspiracy theorist David Icke, while Apple stalls

Spotify has removed a controversial podcast featuring an interview with conspiracy theorist David Icke.

The streaming service pulled the episode, published by London Real on April 7, hours after CNBC brought it to the company's attention on Wednesday.

"That episode has been removed from the Spotify platform as it is a violation of our content policies," a spokesperson told CNBC.

Apple is yet to remove the same podcast from its podcast platform. Apple did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The podcast is titled "David Icke - The coronavirus conspiracy: How Covid-19 will seize your rights & destroy our economy."

London Real host Brian Rose starts the episode by explaining how his last interview with Icke went viral, receiving more than 7 million listens and more comments than any other London Real episode. "That tells me one thing, people want to hear your opinion," he said.

In the episode, which is 2 hour 33 minute long, Icke doubts the existence of coronavirus and links it to 5G.