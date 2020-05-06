Spotify removes podcast featuring interview with conspiracy theorist David Icke, while Apple stalls

Spotify has removed a controversial podcast featuring an interview with conspiracy theorist David Icke.
The streaming service pulled the episode, published by London Real on April 7, hours after CNBC brought it to the company's attention on Wednesday.
"That episode has been removed from the Spotify platform as it is a violation of our content policies," a spokesperson told CNBC.
Apple is yet to remove the same podcast from its podcast platform. Apple did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.
The podcast is titled "David Icke - The coronavirus conspiracy: How Covid-19 will seize your rights & destroy our economy."
London Real host Brian Rose starts the episode by explaining how his last interview with Icke went viral, receiving more than 7 million listens and more comments than any other London Real episode. "That tells me one thing, people want to hear your opinion," he said.
In the episode, which is 2 hour 33 minute long, Icke doubts the existence of coronavirus and links it to 5G.
The existence of coronavirus is scientifically proven and scientists have found no evidence to suggest there is any link to 5G. The conspiracy theory has led some people to set fire to 5G masts in Britain.
The World Health Organization updated its coronavirus myth-busting web page last month to inform people that 5G doesn't spread Covid-19.
The next-generation 5G mobile network relies on signals carried out by radio waves, which are part of the electromagnetic spectrum. The scientific consensus is that 5G is safe and poses no risk to humans.
Other tech companies have already pulled Icke's content from their platforms.
On May 2, YouTube removed Icke's channel after repeatedly telling him that he was violating YouTube's policies by posting misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic.
On May 1, Facebook took down Icke's official page after concluding he had posted "health misinformation that could cause physical harm".
U.K. media regulator Ofcom ruled on April 20 that a lengthy TV interview with Icke on the coronavirus was a risk to the public's health. It was broadcast on the small, London-focussed TV channel London Live.
On the same day, the regulator "issued guidance" to ITV after presenter Eamon Holmes made comments about 5G and coronavirus on the popular breakfast show "This Morning."