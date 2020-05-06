South Korea stocks jump; oil prices continue to rise following surge

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as oil prices continued to move higher.

South Korea's Kospi gained 1.16% in early trade as shares of automaker Hyundai Motor jumped more than 2%. The Kosdaq index also rose 1.44%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.37%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.06% higher.

On the economic data front, Australia's March retail sales data is set to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Ahead of that release, National Australia Bank Economist Tapas Strickland wrote in a note that the data is "unlikely to be market moving" as the Australian Bureau of Statistics now publishes a flash measure of retail sales.

Markets in Japan and Thailand are closed on Wednesday for holidays.