South Korea stocks jump; oil prices continue to rise following surge

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as oil prices continued to move higher.
South Korea's Kospi gained 1.16% in early trade as shares of automaker Hyundai Motor jumped more than 2%. The Kosdaq index also rose 1.44%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.37%.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.06% higher.
On the economic data front, Australia's March retail sales data is set to be out around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.
Ahead of that release, National Australia Bank Economist Tapas Strickland wrote in a note that the data is "unlikely to be market moving" as the Australian Bureau of Statistics now publishes a flash measure of retail sales.
Markets in Japan and Thailand are closed on Wednesday for holidays.
Overnight stateside, stocks rose for a second day as investors bet on the U.S. economy reopening again. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 133.33 points higher to close at at 23,883.09 while the S&P 500 gained 0.9% to end its trading day at 2,868.44. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.1% to close at 8,809.12.
Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asian trading hours. International benchmark Brent crude futures added 0.48% to $31.12 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also gained 1.02% to $24.81 per barrel.
The moves came after oil prices surged on Tuesday as they got a boost from optimism around ongoing production cuts and a recovery in demand as economies reopen. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, jumped 20.45%, or $4.17, to settle at $24.56 per barrel. Brent settled 13.86% higher at $30.97 per barrel.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 99.806 after rising from levels below 99.5 seen earlier in the week.
The Japanese yen traded at 106.37 per dollar following levels around 106.8 seen yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.643 after rising from levels below $0.642 earlier in the trading week.
What's on tap for Wednesday: