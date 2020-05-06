Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Tripadvisor, Pinterest & more

Citi downgraded the social media company and said Wall Street estimates are too high.

"We downgrade SNAP from Neutral to Sell as we believe investor expectations for 2020-21 revenues are too high. And, if we're right, Snap is trading near the peak of its historical valuation. Street Embraces SNAP- SNAP's share price appreciated over 30% since 1Q20 results. Indeed, the equity is now trading higher than it was prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. While the market has embraced encouraging pre-COVID-19 results – in January and February, 2020, we believe investors are now too bullish on both DAU growth and monetization trends."