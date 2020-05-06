Bank of England expected to hold rates steady, but assessment of lockdown 'scars' in focus

A woman wearing a protective face mask crosses the road in front of the Bank of England in what would normally be the morning rush hour in the City of London on March 17th, 2020. The financial district of the UK is unusually quiet after the government requested people to refrain from all but essential travel and activities yesterday.

The Bank of England is expected to leave rates unchanged on Thursday, with analysts expecting the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to wait until June before acting in order to assess the impact of coronavirus containment measures.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the central bank has cut rates twice from 0.75% to 0.1% and announced £200 billion ($247.55 billion) of new quantitative easing, bringing its bond buying program to a total of £645 billion.

It has also provided direct funding for companies impacted by the pandemic and supplied liquidity for the financial system, along with easing conditions for lenders.

However, despite PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings at record lows and the U.K. expecting its deepest economic downturn in living memory, analysts expect the MPC to withstand pressure to beef up its stimulus program this time around.

As well as the rate decision, Thursday will also see the British government announce the outcome of its second review of lockdown measures, after the U.K. surpassed Italy to record the highest fatality rate in Europe.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 196,000 cases had been confirmed in the country, with more than 29,000 deaths.