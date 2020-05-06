Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris sees oil at $100 in 18 months, says he would buy airlines

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris says he would buy airlines, going against fellow billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who announced that Berkshire Hathaway sold all its airline stocks at the firm's annual meeting on Saturday.

Sawiris, chairman and CEO of Orascom Investment Holding and the only non-North Korean to hold a telecom license in North Korea, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Tuesday that he sees opportunity not only in airlines, but in tourism, hotels and the internet sector.

"With every crisis there is opportunity," Sawiris said. "You can go and buy an airline today for $1 if you are assuming the bulk of the debt."

U.S. airline stocks have plunged this year as air travel demand has come close to a complete halt, dropping more than 95% because of the coronavirus pandemic. The disease has infected more than 3.6 million people globally and killed at least 256,800, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

Sawiris, speaking from Cairo, said he agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump on the administration's controversial drive to reopen America's economy.

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday on expectations that the U.S. economy could start to reopen. Sawiris said this is "one of the few times" that Trump is right. "They might not find the cure, they might not find the vaccine, so how long are we going to be in prison in our homes?"